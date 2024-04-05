FFmpeg 7.0 Released With Native VVC Decoding & Multi-Threaded CLI

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 5 April 2024 at 06:57 AM EDT. 96 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
The very exciting FFmpeg 7.0 multimedia library has been released! FFmpeg 7.0 rolls out most notably the new native VVC decoder that is currently experimental for supporting Versatile Video Coding as well as introducing the multi-threaded FFmpeg CLI tool.

The FFmpeg multi-threading CLI support is their biggest code refactoring in many years and has been a huge undertaking for the project. It's also great news given today's increasing core count x86_64 and AArch64 processors.

FFmpeg 7.0 also has a DVD-Video demuxer, initial support for AOMedia IAMF for immersive audio model and formats, a Vulkan renderer for ffplay, and many other changes.

FFmpeg logo


FFmpeg 7.0 is quite a big release with the official change-log noting:
version 7.0:
- DXV DXT1 encoder
- LEAD MCMP decoder
- EVC decoding using external library libxevd
- EVC encoding using external library libxeve
- QOA decoder and demuxer
- aap filter
- demuxing, decoding, filtering, encoding, and muxing in the ffmpeg CLI now all run in parallel
- enable gdigrab device to grab a window using the hwnd=HANDLER syntax
- IAMF raw demuxer and muxer
- D3D12VA hardware accelerated H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MPEG-2 and VC1 decoding
- tiltandshift filter
- qrencode filter and qrencodesrc source
- quirc filter
- lavu/eval: introduce randomi() function in expressions
- VVC decoder (experimental)
- fsync filter
- Raw Captions with Time (RCWT) closed caption muxer
- ffmpeg CLI -bsf option may now be used for input as well as output
- ffmpeg CLI options may now be used as -/opt , which is equivalent to -opt >
- showinfo bitstream filter
- a C11-compliant compiler is now required; note that this requirement will be bumped to C17 in the near future, so consider updating your build environment if it lacks C17 support
- Change the default bitrate control method from VBR to CQP for QSV encoders.
- removed deprecated ffmpeg CLI options -psnr and -map_channel
- DVD-Video demuxer, powered by libdvdnav and libdvdread
- ffprobe -show_stream_groups option
- ffprobe (with -export_side_data film_grain) now prints film grain metadata
- AEA muxer
- ffmpeg CLI loopback decoders
- Support PacketTypeMetadata of PacketType in enhanced flv format
- ffplay with hwaccel decoding support (depends on vulkan renderer via libplacebo)
- dnn filter libtorch backend
- Android content URIs protocol
- AOMedia Film Grain Synthesis 1 (AFGS1)
- RISC-V optimizations for AAC, FLAC, JPEG-2000, LPC, RV4.0, SVQ, VC1, VP8, and more
- Loongarch optimizations for HEVC decoding
- Important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC
- IAMF support inside MP4/ISOBMFF
- Support for HEIF/AVIF still images and tiled still images
- Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1
- Support for Ambient Viewing Environment metadata in MP4/ISOBMFF
- HDR10 metadata passthrough when encoding with libx264, libx265, and libsvtav1

FFmpeg 7.0 can be downloaded from FFmpeg.org. I'll have new FFmpeg benchmarks soon with this CLI multi-threading support as well as FFmpeg compilation speed benchmarks.
96 Comments
Related News
Flowblade 2.14 Video Editor Released, GTK4 Port Hopefully Ready Next Year
Intel VA-API 2.21 Library Adds Intel Xe Kernel Driver Support, AV1 & Windows Fixes
Linux 6.9 Improves Speakup - Its In-Kernel Speech Synthesizer
Intel & AMD Enjoy SoundWire Updates With Linux 6.9
OBS Studio 30.1 Released With AV1 Support For VA-API & PipeWire Video Capture
GStreamer 1.24 Released With Vulkan H.264/H.265 Decode & Many Enhancements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS