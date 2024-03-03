FFmpeg Merges DVD-Video Demuxer

Better late than never, merged yesterday into the FFmpeg Git codebase is a DVD-Video demuxer.

Powered by libdvdnav and libdvdread, merged on Saturday into FFmpeg is a DVD video demuxer.

The new documentation on this demuxer explains:
DVD-Video demuxer, powered by libdvdnav and libdvdread.

Can directly ingest DVD titles, specifically sequential PGCs, into a conversion pipeline. Menus and seeking are not supported at this time.

Block devices (DVD drives), ISO files, and directory structures are accepted. Activate with "-f dvdvideo" in front of one of these inputs.

Underlying playback is handled by libdvdnav, and structure parsing by libdvdread. FFmpeg must be built with GPL library support available as well as the configure switches "--enable-libdvdnav" and "--enable-libdvdread".

More details for those interested in this DVD video demuxer in FFmpeg via this commit.
