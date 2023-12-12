FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 12 December 2023 at 09:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
The long-in-development work for a fully-functional multi-threaded FFmpeg command line has been merged! The FFmpeg CLI with multi-threaded transcoding pipelines is now merged to FFmpeg Git ahead of FFmpeg 7.0 releasing early next year. FFmpeg is widely-used throughout many industries for video transcoding and in today's many-core world this is a terrific improvement for this key open-source project.

In recently sharing a technical presentation on the FFmpeg multi-threading effort, FFmpeg developers called this work "one of the most complex refactoring of the FFmpeg CLI in decades." And in calling for testing today added, "Please test and report issues to [FFmpeg Trac] - this is one of the most complex changes in FFmpeg ever!"

The code is now in FFmpeg Git. The patches include adding the thread-aware transcode scheduling infrastructure, moving encoding to a separate thread, and various other low-level changes. In culminating with converting FFmpeg to a threaded architecture is summed up as:
fftools/ffmpeg: convert to a threaded architecture

Change the main loop and every component (demuxers, decoders, filters, encoders, muxers) to use the previously added transcode scheduler. Every instance of every such component was already running in a separate thread, but now they can actually run in parallel.

FFmpeg threading


There's a recent presentation on this work by developer Anton Khirnov.

It's terrific seeing this merged and will be interesting to see the performance impact in practice.
Add A Comment
Related News
Flowblade 2.12 Video Editor Brings Faster Proxy Rendering, Continued GTK4 Porting
FFmpeg's ffplay Media Player Adds Vulkan Renderer
Open-Source H.264 Video Encode Coming For Allwinner V3/V3s/S3 SoCs
OBS Studio 30.0 Released With Intel QSV AV1 On Linux, WHIP/WebRTC Output
FFmpeg 6.1 Released With Vulkan Video Decoding, VA-API AV1 Encode
FFmpeg Patches Allow For "Fully Functional" Multi-Threaded CLI
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
LVFS Has Supplied More Than 100 Million Firmware Updates To Linux Users
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion
GNOME Shell Lands Improved Icon & Text Scaling
AMD Releases Radeon GPU Profiler 2.0, RGA 2.9 & Other GPUOpen Tools