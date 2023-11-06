FFmpeg Patches Allow For "Fully Functional" Multi-Threaded CLI

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 6 November 2023 at 08:28 AM EST.
After more than two years of work, a patch series was posted this weekend for a "fully functional" ffmpeg multi-threaded command-line application with multi-threaded transcoding pipelines being wired up.

The run-time overhead of threading "seems to be negligible in typical cases" and this FFmpeg multi-threading is great news considering this multimedia library is used practically everywhere.

The mailing list announcement notes:
"You should see significantly better CPU utilization/wallclock speedup on multicore systems whenever transcoding isn't dominated by a a single component and the components aren't themselves already multithreaded."

Given the dominant use of FFmpeg throughout the industry and today's increasingly high core count servers, the culmination of this work landing certainly can't come soon enough.

AMD EPYC Bergamo server with 256 cores / 512 threads


Those interested in this FFmpeg multi-threading support can see the FFmpeg-devel mailing list. I certainly can't wait for this to land in FFmpeg Git and look forward to benchmarking it.
