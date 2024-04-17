Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
MPV 0.38 Media Player Released With New Options & Fixes
MPV 0.38 continues working on its new renderer "vo_gpu_next" albeit isn't yet the default renderer in this version. MPV 0.38 adds new scripting features, an option to automatically turn on deinterlacing, MPV on X11 now allows a DPI scale in units of 0.5, many Mac improvements, a variety of new command-line options are asupported, VA-API support on Windows with vaapi-win32, DVBIN is enabled by default (again), among other fixes.
MPV 0.38 also has some Vulkan changes worth calling out, including now bundling MoltenVK as part of the macOS bundle to allow for Vulkan support. This release also enables the stable AV1 Vulkan video decode extension and adds support for frame timing via presentation feedback.
Downloads and more details on today's MPV 0.38 release via GitHub.