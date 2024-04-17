MPV 0.38 Media Player Released With New Options & Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 17 April 2024 at 04:51 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
MPV as the popular open-source media player forked from MPlayer/mplayer2 and leveraging FFmpeg is out with its newest release.

MPV 0.38 continues working on its new renderer "vo_gpu_next" albeit isn't yet the default renderer in this version. MPV 0.38 adds new scripting features, an option to automatically turn on deinterlacing, MPV on X11 now allows a DPI scale in units of 0.5, many Mac improvements, a variety of new command-line options are asupported, VA-API support on Windows with vaapi-win32, DVBIN is enabled by default (again), among other fixes.

MPV 0.38 also has some Vulkan changes worth calling out, including now bundling MoltenVK as part of the macOS bundle to allow for Vulkan support. This release also enables the stable AV1 Vulkan video decode extension and adds support for frame timing via presentation feedback.

MPV


Downloads and more details on today's MPV 0.38 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
RNNoise 0.2 Released With AVX2 Optimizations For Neural Network Noise Suppression
FFmpeg 7.0 Released With Native VVC Decoding & Multi-Threaded CLI
Flowblade 2.14 Video Editor Released, GTK4 Port Hopefully Ready Next Year
Intel VA-API 2.21 Library Adds Intel Xe Kernel Driver Support, AV1 & Windows Fixes
Linux 6.9 Improves Speakup - Its In-Kernel Speech Synthesizer
Intel & AMD Enjoy SoundWire Updates With Linux 6.9
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
Open-Source Radeon Driver Enables Support For Vulkan Video H.264/H.265 Encode