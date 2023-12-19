FFmpeg Begins Landing Support For AOMedia's IAMF - Immersive Audio Model and Formats

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 19 December 2023 at 05:00 AM EST.
Yesterday the initial code for supporting the Alliance For Open Media's Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) was merged for the widely-used FFmpeg multimedia library.

The Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) specification is for providing an immersive audio experience for users. The Alliance For Open Media work consists of an Immersive Audio (IA) model, a standalone IA Sequence Format, and the ISO-BMFF-based IA container format. IAMF is described in its specification as:
"IAMF is used to provide Immersive Audio content for presentation on a wide range of devices in both streaming and offline applications. These applications include internet audio streaming, multicasting/broadcasting services, file download, gaming, communication, virtual and augmented reality, and others. In these applications, audio may be played back on a wide range of devices, e.g., headphones, mobile phones, tablets, TVs, sound bars, home theater systems, and big screens."

Being merged to FFmpeg yesterday was introducing the "AVStreamGroup" concept, landing an Immersive Audio Model and Formats API, IAMF demuxer support, and an IAMF muxer among other changes for preparing this initial IAMF support.

IAMF architecture


The first approved version of the IAMF reference library (libiamf) was released in September and the latest specification for IAMF as of November is considered a working group draft. While AOMedia is best known for its AV1 video codec work, IAMF is the organization's first audio specification release and does maintain royalty-free licensing. Stated goals for IAMF include spatial audio for all devices, flexible audio delivery, and being creator-friendly. With now having IAMF support merged into FFmpeg, that's good news for adoption moving forward.
