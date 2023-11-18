FFmpeg's ffplay Media Player Adds Vulkan Renderer

The FFmpeg multimedia library has been making progress with its Vulkan Video API support while this week an interesting change was merged for ffplay, FFmpeg's built-in simple multimedia player. The ffplay player now has a built-in Vulkan renderer provided by libplacebo as an optional means of hardware acceleration.

As an alternative to ffplayer's SDL-based built-in renderer, ffplayer can now optionally use a Vulkan GPU-based renderer provided by the libplacebo library. This optional hardware accelerated decoding support for ffplay was contributed by a Tencent developer.

With the FFmpeg Git code as of this week, the ffplay program now accepts a "-hwaccel" option for specifying hardware acceleration and there is also a new argument for passing any Vulkan parameters.

See this FFmpeg commit if interested in more details on this Vulkan hardware acceleration coming to FFmpeg's ffplay media player.
