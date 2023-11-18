Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
FFmpeg's ffplay Media Player Adds Vulkan Renderer
As an alternative to ffplayer's SDL-based built-in renderer, ffplayer can now optionally use a Vulkan GPU-based renderer provided by the libplacebo library. This optional hardware accelerated decoding support for ffplay was contributed by a Tencent developer.
With the FFmpeg Git code as of this week, the ffplay program now accepts a "-hwaccel" option for specifying hardware acceleration and there is also a new argument for passing any Vulkan parameters.
See this FFmpeg commit if interested in more details on this Vulkan hardware acceleration coming to FFmpeg's ffplay media player.