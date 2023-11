FFmpeg 6.1 Released With Vulkan Video Decoding, VA-API AV1 Encode

- libaribcaption decoder

- Playdate video decoder and demuxer

- Extend VAAPI support for libva-win32 on Windows

- afireqsrc audio source filter

- arls filter

- ffmpeg CLI new option: -readrate_initial_burst

- zoneplate video source filter

- command support in the setpts and asetpts filters

- Vulkan decode hwaccel, supporting H264, HEVC and AV1

- color_vulkan filter

- bwdif_vulkan filter

- nlmeans_vulkan filter

- RivaTuner video decoder

- xfade_vulkan filter

- vMix video decoder

- Essential Video Coding parser, muxer and demuxer

- Essential Video Coding frame merge bsf

- bwdif_cuda filter

- Microsoft RLE video encoder

- Raw AC-4 muxer and demuxer

- Raw VVC bitstream parser, muxer and demuxer

- Bitstream filter for editing metadata in VVC streams

- Bitstream filter for converting VVC from MP4 to Annex B

- scale_vt filter for videotoolbox

- transpose_vt filter for videotoolbox

- support for the P_SKIP hinting to speed up libx264 encoding

- Support HEVC,VP9,AV1 codec in enhanced flv format

- apsnr and asisdr audio filters

- OSQ demuxer and decoder

- Support HEVC,VP9,AV1 codec fourcclist in enhanced rtmp protocol

- CRI USM demuxer

- ffmpeg CLI '-top' option deprecated in favor of the setfield filter

- VAAPI AV1 encoder

- ffprobe XML output schema changed to account for multiple variable-fields elements within the same parent element

- ffprobe -output_format option added as an alias of -of

While it was supposed to ship back in H1'2023, FFmpeg 6.1 finally released last night as the newest feature update to this widely-used multimedia library.FFmpeg 6.1 is running a half year behind schedule to the "constant activity in the repository", but in any event they have now released FFmpeg 6.1. FFmpeg 6.1 will be succeeded by FFmpeg 7.0 with a tentative release plan for February.The FFmpeg 6.1 release does bring some exciting additions such as Vulkan Video accelerated decoding for AV1 / HEVC / H.264, various new Vulkan accelerated filters, VA-API AV1 encoding, a Microsoft RLE video encoder, a vMix video decoder, and a variety of other enhancements.Downloads and more details on FFmpeg 6.1 via FFmpeg.org