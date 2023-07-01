Sovereign Tech Fund Makes New Investments Into GNOME & PHP, Bug Bounty For systemd

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 April 2024 at 10:26 AM EDT. 14 Comments
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund has been making significant, much-needed investments into various open-source upstream projects from the GNOME desktop to Rust-written Coreutils and more. Today the Sovereign Tech Fund outlined their latest funding for advancing the open-source software ecosystem.

New investments outlined today by the Sovereign Tech Fund are Mamba, GNOME, and PHP.

The Sovereign Tech Fund is continuing to fund GNOME to work on desktop accessibility, tooling, and security for the Linux desktop such as around the systemd-homed encryption.

For PHP, the Sovereign Tech Fund is committing €205,000.00 to help improve the sustainability and security of PHP. PHP developers will be using this STF money to overhaul their PECL extension distribution system, make more improvements to PHP's security and auditing its codebase, improving the PHP documentation, and more development around testing tools.

Sovereign Tech Fund logo


The Sovereign Tech Fund also launched their Bug Bounty Program as part of their Bug Resilience Program. This bug bounty program is focused on security researchers and will be initially catering to the systemd and Sequoia PGP projects. STF is also offering a "fix" bounty as part of fixing the security issues too. More details on the STF bug bounty programs will be published over the coming weeks.

For more details on these latest efforts by the Sovereign Tech Fund can be found via sovereigntechfund.de.
