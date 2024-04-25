Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Enables VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2
Following yesterday's Mesa 24.1 feature branching, Mesa 24.2-devel is now open for the Mesa Git mainline code and some early feature work has begun for that Q3 release series.
Among the early code landing in Git for Mesa 24.2 is Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver adding support for the VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2 extension. This extension is part of the Vulkan Roadmap 2024 and described via the spec as:
"This extension enables use of the more expressive fast floating-point math flags in the SPV_KHR_float_controls2 extension. These flags give finer- grained control over which optimizations compilers may apply, potentially speeding up execution while retaining correct results.
The extension also adds control over the fast-math modes to the GLSL extended instruction set, making these operations more consistent with SPIR-V and allowing their use in situations where floating-point conformance is important."
With this merge hitting Mesa Git today, VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2 is the first new Vulkan extension for the Intel Linux driver with Mesa 24.2. Expect a lot more Intel open-source Vulkan driver activity over the weeks ahead in leading up to the Mesa 24.2 release next quarter. Mesa 24.1 stable meanwhile should be out mid-May.
