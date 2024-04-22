Intel Media Driver 2024Q1 Brings Arrow Lake H Support

The Intel Media Driver 2024Q1 release is now available that serves as the company's modern Video Acceleration API (VA-API) driver for Linux systems. The Intel media driver allows for iGPU/dGPU-based video encode/decode for HEVC, VP9, AV1, and other formats supported by the respective graphics hardware.

With the Intel Media Driver 2024Q1 release, most noticeable is adding support for Arrow Lake H (ARL-H) graphics to this VA-API user-space driver. Going back to last year Arrow Lake S has been supported by the Intel Media driver while now Arrow Lake H processors are too. Arrow Lake is the upcoming incremental generation over Meteor Lake while awaiting the very exciting Lunar Lake.

Intel Meteor Lake laptop


The Intel Media Driver 2024Q1 release also has several bug fixes, better media performance by optimizing memory alignment when VT-d is enabled, and other changes.
MTL/ARL-S New Changes

Upstream ARL-H platform
Fixed AVC decoding 4K VD/SFC hang issue
Fixed AVC interlace decoding corruption issue
Fixed corruption and hang when changing AV1 encoding segmentation map at RAB frames
Fixed 4K video wall test corruption that missing CSC on sublayer
Improved media perf by optimizing memory alignment if VT-D enabled

Legacy platform Fixes and Improvement

Fixed HEVC decoding hang issue for non-intra frame without reference frame
Fixed VC1 decoding crash issue with invalid number of slice
Fixed vaGetimage fails related to align check

Downloads and more details on the Intel Media Driver feature release via GitHub.
