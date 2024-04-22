Intel Media Driver 2024Q1 Brings Arrow Lake H Support

The Intel Media Driver 2024Q1 release is now available that serves as the company's modern Video Acceleration API (VA-API) driver for Linux systems. The Intel media driver allows for iGPU/dGPU-based video encode/decode for HEVC, VP9, AV1, and other formats supported by the respective graphics hardware.With the Intel Media Driver 2024Q1 release, most noticeable is adding support for Arrow Lake H (ARL-H) graphics to this VA-API user-space driver. Going back to last year Arrow Lake S has been supported by the Intel Media driver while now Arrow Lake H processors are too. Arrow Lake is the upcoming incremental generation over Meteor Lake while awaiting the very exciting Lunar Lake.

MTL/ARL-S New Changes



Upstream ARL-H platform

Fixed AVC decoding 4K VD/SFC hang issue

Fixed AVC interlace decoding corruption issue

Fixed corruption and hang when changing AV1 encoding segmentation map at RAB frames

Fixed 4K video wall test corruption that missing CSC on sublayer

Improved media perf by optimizing memory alignment if VT-D enabled



Legacy platform Fixes and Improvement



Fixed HEVC decoding hang issue for non-intra frame without reference frame

Fixed VC1 decoding crash issue with invalid number of slice

Fixed vaGetimage fails related to align check