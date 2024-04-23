Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
CBD Proposed For The Linux Kernel: CXL Block Device
The CXL Block Device (CBD) is summed up in the RFC patch series as:
"As shared memory is supported in CXL3.0 spec, we can transfer data via CXL shared memory. CBD means CXL block device, it use CXL shared memory to transfer command and data to access block device in different host."
CBD works similarly to network block devices but leveraging CXL shared memory rather than network traffic.
Right now the CBD code is in its early stage of development and it will be a while before CXL 3.0 hardware is found out in the wild at scale, but nevertheless an interesting endeavor. Those wanting to learn more can see the RFC patch series from Dongsheng Yang.