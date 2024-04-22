Steam Deck Motion Sensors Being Worked On For Linux's HID-Steam Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 April 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT. 4 Comments
VALVE
A patch is undergoing work to add Steam Deck IMU support to the HID-Steam kernel driver for supporting the accelerometer and gyroscope sensors of the Steam Deck controller.

The patches by independent developer Max Maisel allow for the accelerometer and gyroscope features to be exposed to user-space via a separate evdev node with the HID-Steam driver, the kernel driver supporting the Steam Controller and Steam Deck input functionality.

This exposing of the Steam Deck IMU support via separate evdev nodes match the behavior of the Nintendo and PlayStation HID kernel drivers for exposing these motion sensors.

Steam Deck OLED


Valve recommends using the Steam Input API for accessing Steam Deck input controls such as the accelerometer/gyroscope while this is nice support for those not wanting to rely on Steam's API or adapting the Steam Deck for other non-gaming uses. The proposed HID-Steam patch has been successfully tested with the latest SDL2 / SDL3 libraries.

More details for those interested in this HID-Steam kernel driver work via the Linux kernel mailing list.
4 Comments
Related News
VKD3D-Proton 2.12 Released With Initial Support For NVIDIA Reflex
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
Steam On Linux Should Stop Crashing If No OpenGL Drivers Are Found
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
Steam Beta Adds VA-API DRM Video Acceleration For Remote Play
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
Proposed "LibGodot" Lets You Embed Godot Game Engine Into Other Apps
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries