EROFS Eyes Zstd Compression, Intel QAT/IAA Accelerator Support, & Experimental Rust Code

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 April 2024 at 06:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
The open-source EROFS read-only file-system that is popular with mobile/embedded devices and containerized applications has been making good progress on performance, showing itself to be rather robust, and has an ambitious roadmap of new feature plans for this RO file-system.

Tianyi Tang and Xiang Gao of Alibaba Cloud presented this week at the Open-Source Summit North America 2024 on the EROFS file-system currently and its roadmap. This Enhanced Read-Only File-System has proven itself to be modern, high-performance, and much faster than the likes of SquashFS:

EROFS performance


EROFS has been covered in dozens of Phoronix articles so all of this should hardly come as a surprise.

More interesting is around their ongoing feature work and roadmap plans. EROFS has been exploring support for the Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA) hardware accelerator found with Xeon Scalable CPUs since Sapphire Rapids. EROFS is looking to use Intel IAA to offload bulk data access but currently is hitting some shortcomings with the Intel QPL library code that are awaiting to be addressed. But early results are promising:

EROFS with Intel IAA


EROFS also has on its roadmap support to fully-enable large folio support for compressed data, preliminary Zstd (de)compression support, wrapping up the Intel IAA/QAT support, and upstreaming runC page cache sharing support. EROFS also has an experimental Rust in-kernel adaptation too. That EROFS Rust version though will likely take some time before it's potentially ready for upstreaming.

EROFS road-map features


Those wanting to learn more about the current and future plans for EROFS can see the OSS NA 2024 presentation assets on this great read-only file-system.
Add A Comment
Related News
More Bcachefs Fixes & Recovery Improvements Land In Linux 6.9
Bcachefs Sees More Fixes For Linux 6.9-rc4, Reiterates Its Experimental Nature
OpenZFS Merges Support For Using Multiple Task Queues To Increase Performance
Bcachefs Repair Code Reaching Complete & Robust Recovery
Bcachefs Submits Lots Of Fixes For "Extreme Filesystem Damage" With Linux 6.9
EROFS Drops "Experimental" Warning For FSDAX With Linux 6.9
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption