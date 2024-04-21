GNOME Mutter 46.1 Brings Explicit Sync, Better NVIDIA Hybrid GPU Acceleration
GNOME Mutter 46.1 was released this weekend as the developers prepare to release the GNOME 46.1 point release. This Mutter update brings several exciting feature/bug changes back-ported for the GNOME 46 series.
GNOME Mutter 46.1 brings the fix to improve NVIDIA hybrid GPU copy acceleration to offer better performance for hybrid laptops sporting a discrete NVIDIA GPU while the display is driven via the integrated graphics. And most excitingly is GNOME Mutter 46.1 having explicit sync support with the DRM sync object v1 protocol for Wayland. That's a big win in general but especially for NVIDIA graphics use.
GNOME Mutter 46.1 also fixes an input lag issue for NVIDIA under X11, fixing scanout on secondary GPUs, fixing some XWayland client problems, and other changes.
- Implement linux-drm-syncobj-v1
- Fix input lag on X11 nvidia
- Fix scanout on secondary GPUs
- Don't apply max-render-time to secondary GPUs
- Fix reusing single-pixel buffers
- Improve scanout candidate check
- Always use logical pixels for bounds
- Fix modifiers getting stuck during grabs
- Fix night-light on displays without EDID
- Fix secondary GPU acceleration with nvidia driver
- Fix some XWayland clients being partially click-through
- Fix initial suspended state
- Fixed crashes
- Misc. bug fixes and cleanups
Quite a nice point release. Mutter 46.1 is now available with these exciting changes while GNOME 46.1 should be officially announced within the coming days.
