GNOME Mutter Lands NVIDIA Hybrid GPU Copy Acceleration

Merged on Tuesday into GNOME Mutter is NVIDIA secondary GPU copy acceleration support that allows for much better performance of hybrid laptops featuring integrated graphics paired with a discrete NVIDIA GPU.For the past half-year this merge request has been open after being authored by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt. The merge makes various changes to allow GPU copy acceleration for the NVIDIA proprietary driver when it's enabling the secondary GPU. This copy acceleration can allow making the NVIDIA binary driver nearly twice the speed as previous releases.

With this merge request now landed, it closes a number of bugs that have been open for GNOME around poor performance of NVIDIA graphics within hybrid laptops.Those interested in more information on the NVIDIA secondary GPU copy acceleration can find it via the GNOME Mutter MR . Great news for GNOME 47 in the fall.