GNOME's Mutter Lands DRM Sync Obj v1 Support For Explicit Sync On Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 29 March 2024 at 06:53 AM EDT. 24 Comments
Merged on Thursday to GNOME's Mutter compositor is support for the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 Wayland protocol that is used to handle the global migration to explicit synchronization.

The linux-drm-syncobj-v1 was two years in the making for explicit synchronization using DRM sync objects. This protocol was rolled out last week as part of Wayland Protocols 1.34. This is one of the more important Wayland protocols in recent time for benefiting OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. This protocol is also especially helpful for the proprietary NVIDIA Linux graphics driver for ironing out some of its Wayland issues.

The GNOME implementation of this protocol has been under review for the past six months while now with the protocol part of the released Wayland Protocols for its v1 debut, Mutter has promptly merged the implementation. This merge request has all the details for those interested.

KDE's KWin also has a merge request for linux-drm-syncobj-v1 support that is currently still pending.
