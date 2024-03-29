Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNOME's Mutter Lands DRM Sync Obj v1 Support For Explicit Sync On Wayland
The linux-drm-syncobj-v1 was two years in the making for explicit synchronization using DRM sync objects. This protocol was rolled out last week as part of Wayland Protocols 1.34. This is one of the more important Wayland protocols in recent time for benefiting OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. This protocol is also especially helpful for the proprietary NVIDIA Linux graphics driver for ironing out some of its Wayland issues.
The GNOME implementation of this protocol has been under review for the past six months while now with the protocol part of the released Wayland Protocols for its v1 debut, Mutter has promptly merged the implementation. This merge request has all the details for those interested.
KDE's KWin also has a merge request for linux-drm-syncobj-v1 support that is currently still pending.