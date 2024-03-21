Wayland Protocols 1.34 Introduces Better Drag & Drop, Explicit DRM Sync Objects

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 21 March 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT. 12 Comments
Wayland Protocols 1.34 was released on Wednesday with three new staging protocols for further enhancing Wayland's capabilities.

Wayland Protocols 1.34 brings to staging the xdg-toplevel-drag, xdg-dialog, and linux-drm-syncobj protocols. The xdg-toplevel-drag protocol is designed to improve drag-and-drop on Wayland by allowing the attaching of a top-level window to a drag so that it could be a detachable toolbar / browser tab / similar. The xdg-dialog protocol is for setting dialog-specific hints on a top-level while linux-drm-syncobj is for supporting explicit synchronization of buffers using DRM synchronization objects.

Jonas Ådahl in announcing Wayland Protocols 1.34 sums up the new staging protocols as:
* xdg-toplevel-drag

This protocol enhances regular drag and drop by allowing attaching a toplevel window to a drag. This can be used to implement e.g. detachable toolbars and browser tab drag behavior that can be seen in other platforms.

* xdg-dialog

This protocol allows setting dialog specific hints on a toplevel, more specifically marking them as modal.

* linux-drm-syncobj

This protocol will allow explicit synchronization of buffers using DRM synchronization objects. While being a protocol that is unlikely to be widely used directly by applications and toolkits themselves, it is an important building block for improving Vulkan and OpenGL drivers.

That's it for the notable additions of this Wayland Protocols update.
