Linux 6.9-rc5 Released: The Diffstat "Looks A Bit Wonky" But Not Bad

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 April 2024 at 04:47 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
The fifth weekly release candidate of Linux 6.9 is now available as the kernel cycle looks to get wrapped up by mid-May.

This week brought yet more Bcachefs fixes and recovery improvements for this experimental copy-on-write file-system that has shown promising capabilities. Linux 6.9-rc5 also lands BHI mitigation fixes and other x86/urgent material that was on my radar. Much of the rest of the work this week is the usual bug/regression fixing churn.

Linux 6.9-rc5 Git tag


Linus Torvalds wrote in the announcement for Linux 6.9-rc5:
"Another week, another -rc. Things look fairly normal, although the diffstat for rc5 looks a bit wonky due to another rash of bcachefs fixes, and a perf tools header sync with the main kernel headers.

But if you ignore those oddities, it all looks pretty normal and things appear fairly calm. Which is just as well, since the first part of the week I was on a quick trip to Seattle, and the second part of the week I've been doing a passable imitation of the Fontana di Trevi, except my medium is mucus. Sooo much mucus.

Anyway, moving on..

Apart from the already mentioned bcachefs and header updates, it's mostly various drivers (gpu, networking, usb, tty, sound..) some architecture updates (mainly x86 kvm), some small MM patches, some core networking, a couple of small filesystem updates (fuse, 9p, nfsd) and just random singleton patches elsewhere."

The Linux 6.9 kernel features are great and the performance benchmarks I've been carrying out so far are in good shape. Linux 6.9 stable should be out by mid-May depending upon how the rest of the release cycle plays out.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.9-rc5 Picking Up Fixes For Intel FRED, BHI & GFNI/VAES Checks
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.9-rc4 Brings More Bcachefs Fixes, Native BHI Mitigation
Linux 6.10 To Account For NUMA Node When Allocating Per-CPU Cpumasks
Linux 6.10 SLUB Optimization To Reduce Memory Consumption In Extreme Scenarios
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption