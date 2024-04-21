Linux 6.9-rc5 Picking Up Fixes For Intel FRED, BHI & GFNI/VAES Checks

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 April 2024 at 06:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Ahead of the Linux 6.9-rc5 test kernel being released later today, this week's batch of "x86/urgent" fixes were sent out this morning.

Intel FRED was merged for Linux 6.9 as the Flexible Return and Event Delivery (FRED) mechanism coming with future Intel processors. FRED overhauls the process of CPU ring (privilege level) transitions. For Linux 6.9-rc5 there are two FRED fixes: fixing INT80 emulation handling and fixing an incorrect error code printout.

Today's x86/urgent update also has a fix for feature checking around the GFNI, VAES, and VPCLMULQDQ instructions. In particular, they were guarded by having AVX-512 support first albeit not an actual requirement. As explained by Google's Eric Biggers:
"Fix cpuid_deps[] to list the correct dependencies for GFNI, VAES, and VPCLMULQDQ. These features don't depend on AVX512, and there exist CPUs that support these features but not AVX512. GFNI actually doesn't even depend on AVX.

This prevents GFNI from being unnecessarily disabled if AVX is disabled to mitigate the GDS vulnerability.

This also prevents all three features from being unnecessarily disabled if AVX512VL (or its dependency AVX512F) were to be disabled, but it looks like there isn't any case where this happens anyway."

These x86 urgent fixes also for the Retpolines code enables the default thunk warning only on relevant configurations. There is also a fix for the BHI Retpoline checks.

These x86/urgent fixes are on their way to the mainline Linux Git codebase ahead of today's Linux 6.9-rc5 release. Linux 6.9 stable is expected to be out by mid-May.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.9-rc5 Released: The Diffstat "Looks A Bit Wonky" But Not Bad
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.9-rc4 Brings More Bcachefs Fixes, Native BHI Mitigation
Linux 6.10 To Account For NUMA Node When Allocating Per-CPU Cpumasks
Linux 6.10 SLUB Optimization To Reduce Memory Consumption In Extreme Scenarios
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption