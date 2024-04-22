Steam On Linux Changes The Default Scaling Factor For 4K Displays

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 April 2024 at 08:20 PM EDT.
VALVE
With tonight's Steam client beta update they have reduced the default scaling factor for those running it on Linux with a 4K display.

Today's Steam client beta update only has four listed changes, but two of them are Linux specific and both notable. First, the Steam Linux client has fixed slow start-up times when launching on busy systems.

The other is that Valve has changed the default scale from 200% to 150% for those running the Steam Linux client on a 4K monitor. For those finding the Steam UI too large when launching on a 4K display from the Linux desktop, today's Steam client beta update is pleasant in that regard. I've personally found the Steam UI in such cases to be too large, so great to see the default change happening.

Steam client on Linux with 4K monitor


The other two changes with today's Steam client beta update are just Remote Play fixes. More details on this new Steam client beta update via SteamCommunity.com.
5 Comments
