Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Steam On Linux Changes The Default Scaling Factor For 4K Displays
Today's Steam client beta update only has four listed changes, but two of them are Linux specific and both notable. First, the Steam Linux client has fixed slow start-up times when launching on busy systems.
The other is that Valve has changed the default scale from 200% to 150% for those running the Steam Linux client on a 4K monitor. For those finding the Steam UI too large when launching on a 4K display from the Linux desktop, today's Steam client beta update is pleasant in that regard. I've personally found the Steam UI in such cases to be too large, so great to see the default change happening.
The other two changes with today's Steam client beta update are just Remote Play fixes. More details on this new Steam client beta update via SteamCommunity.com.