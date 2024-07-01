Steam On Linux Use Stayed Above 2% In June

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

With the start of the new month comes the Steam Survey hardware/software details for the month prior. The June 2024 results show a decline to the Steam on Linux marketshare but staying above the magic 2% threshold.The May 2024 numbers had a 0.42% boost to the Linux marketshare taking it to 2.32% of the customerbase... A high for the past several years thanks to the ongoing success of the Steam Deck and related efforts like Steam Play for allowing Windows games on Linux. For June 2024, the Steam Survey numbers posted a few minutes ago show a 0.24% drop to the Linux marketshare, which pulls the overall Linux percentage to 2.08%. At least the Linux gaming marketshare at 2.08% is still well ahead of macOS at 1.31% for the month prior but Windows commands 96.61%.

A possible explanation for the decline is a similar trend seen before where the survey results show a significant decline in English language use and Simplified Chinese gamers picking away at most of that. We'll see if it holds true over the coming months or like what often happens where it largely flip-flops again a month later.

When looking at the Linux-specific data, there was a dip in the SteamOS percentage that powers the Steam Deck. A similar dip was seen for AMD CPU and AMD integrated graphics use correlating to a lower percentage of Linux gamers on the Steam Deck. We'll see if this continues over the months ahead or is once again a one month anomaly.