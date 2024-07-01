Steam On Linux Use Stayed Above 2% In June

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 July 2024 at 08:28 PM EDT. 8 Comments
VALVE
With the start of the new month comes the Steam Survey hardware/software details for the month prior. The June 2024 results show a decline to the Steam on Linux marketshare but staying above the magic 2% threshold.

The May 2024 numbers had a 0.42% boost to the Linux marketshare taking it to 2.32% of the customerbase... A high for the past several years thanks to the ongoing success of the Steam Deck and related efforts like Steam Play for allowing Windows games on Linux. For June 2024, the Steam Survey numbers posted a few minutes ago show a 0.24% drop to the Linux marketshare, which pulls the overall Linux percentage to 2.08%. At least the Linux gaming marketshare at 2.08% is still well ahead of macOS at 1.31% for the month prior but Windows commands 96.61%.

Steam June OS marketshare


A possible explanation for the decline is a similar trend seen before where the survey results show a significant decline in English language use and Simplified Chinese gamers picking away at most of that. We'll see if it holds true over the coming months or like what often happens where it largely flip-flops again a month later.

Steam June language use


When looking at the Linux-specific data, there was a dip in the SteamOS percentage that powers the Steam Deck. A similar dip was seen for AMD CPU and AMD integrated graphics use correlating to a lower percentage of Linux gamers on the Steam Deck. We'll see if this continues over the months ahead or is once again a one month anomaly.

Steam June Linux OS use


No other major surprises for the month. Those wanting to go through the monthly Steam Survey data can find all the June numbers up on SteamPowered.com.
8 Comments
Related News
VKD3D-Proton 2.13 Brings OpenVR/OpenXR Interop & Performance Improvements
Valve Rolls Out Proton 9.0-2 With Many Fixes For Running More Games On Steam Play
Steam Deck Platform Driver In No Apparent Rush For Upstreaming Into The Linux Kernel
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1
Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 24.10 Now Defaults To Wayland On NVIDIA
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
NUMA Emulation Yields "Significant Performance Uplift" To Raspberry Pi 5
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
Rust Coreutils 0.0.27 Continues The Climb Of Better GNU Coreutils Interoperability
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled