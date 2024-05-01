Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024
For March 2024 the Steam Survey results for Linux increased to 1.94%. But the April numbers were just published and show a small dip for Linux: a dip to 1.9%. Valve's numbers report Linux dropping by 0.04% to 1.9%, macOS dropping by 0.03% to 1.35%, and then Windows up slightly to 96.76%. At least Linux continues maintaining a healthier marketshare over Apple's macOS for Steam gamers.
The Linux numbers show the Steam OS Holo numbers dropping by 1.89% for the Linux-only results to a 42.33% share of Linux gamers. The AMD CPU numbers also show a 0.88% drop to 71.22%, with the Steam Deck being powered by an AMD SoC. Similarly the AMD custom APU graphics found within the Steam Deck saw a small drop too. The Steam Deck growth may just be slowing relative to other Linux gamer growth on the desktop with the recent releases of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Fedora 40, ongoing growth of Arch Linux, etc.
Overall it's a rather flat month in terms of any interesting Linux metrics for the Steam Survey. Those interested in all the April data can find it on SteamPowered.com.