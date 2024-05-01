Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 May 2024 at 08:11 PM EDT. 88 Comments
VALVE
For those that were hoping Steam on Linux numbers would crack the 2% marketshare for April, unfortunately, that didn't happen.

For March 2024 the Steam Survey results for Linux increased to 1.94%. But the April numbers were just published and show a small dip for Linux: a dip to 1.9%. Valve's numbers report Linux dropping by 0.04% to 1.9%, macOS dropping by 0.03% to 1.35%, and then Windows up slightly to 96.76%. At least Linux continues maintaining a healthier marketshare over Apple's macOS for Steam gamers.

The Linux numbers show the Steam OS Holo numbers dropping by 1.89% for the Linux-only results to a 42.33% share of Linux gamers. The AMD CPU numbers also show a 0.88% drop to 71.22%, with the Steam Deck being powered by an AMD SoC. Similarly the AMD custom APU graphics found within the Steam Deck saw a small drop too. The Steam Deck growth may just be slowing relative to other Linux gamer growth on the desktop with the recent releases of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Fedora 40, ongoing growth of Arch Linux, etc.

Steam Deck


Overall it's a rather flat month in terms of any interesting Linux metrics for the Steam Survey. Those interested in all the April data can find it on SteamPowered.com.
88 Comments
Related News
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes
Steam On Linux Changes The Default Scaling Factor For 4K Displays
Steam Deck Motion Sensors Being Worked On For Linux's HID-Steam Driver
VKD3D-Proton 2.12 Released With Initial Support For NVIDIA Reflex
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
Steam On Linux Should Stop Crashing If No OpenGL Drivers Are Found
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available