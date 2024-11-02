KDE Will Nicely Notify You When Apps Are Being Killed Due To Out-Of-Memory

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary of interesting KDE changes in closing out October.The latest This Week In Plasma has been published, which also marks the migration of the weekly status updates from his own personal blog over to blogs.kde.org.Most noticeable this week is that with KDE Plasma 6.3 now when the system is running out of memory and the kernel terminates an application due to the OOM conditions, there is a service to detect that and display a notification to alert the user of the OOM situation:

KDE's Emoji Selector now does sub-string matching from the middle of words to now more easily find desired emojis.There's also been many bug fixes such as for XWayland-using apps possibly making KWin freeze. Another fix for XWayland usage also addresses resizing being "janky and jumpy".More details on the KDE Plasma changes this week via the blog's new home at blogs.kde.org