AMX-AVX512 Support Merged For LLVM Clang 20 Compiler

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 November 2024 at 05:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
As the latest on the compiler enablement front for Intel's next-gen Xeon "Diamond Rapids processors, LLVM Git has merged support for the AMX-AVX512 instructions for next spring's Clang 20 compiler release.

AMX-AVX512 is one of several new ISA additions around Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) that are coming with Xeon Diamond Rapids. Intel's open-source compiler engineers for both LLVM/Clang and GCC have been working on enabling the several new ISA additions to be found with next year's Xeon processors. The -march=diamondrapids patch confirms all of the new ISA additions compared to current Xeon Granite Rapids processors.

AMX-AVX512


The latest Intel PPM details all of the new instruction details for those interested in that information.

It's with this commit overnight that AMX-AVX512 was merged for LLVM. The other recent Intel additions to LLVM 20 include AMX-FP8 and AMX-TRANSPOSE too. By the time of the LLVM/Clang 20.1 release next ~March all of the Intel Diamond Rapids compiler support will likely be addressed.
