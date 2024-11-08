OpenZFS 2.3-rc3 Adds JSON Output For Commonly Used Commands
OpenZFS 2.3 continues working its way toward release as a big step forward for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems.
OpenZFS 2.3 most notably is delivering RAIDZ expansion, fast deduplication and Direct IO support. RAIDZ expansion allows for new devices to be added to an existing RAIDZ pool to increase storage capacity without having any downtime. The fast dedup (deduplication) support in OpenZFS 2.3 is a "major performance upgrade" to how OpenZFS handles deduplication of file-system contents. And then OpenZFS 2.3 Direct IO is a means to bypass the ARC for reads/writes for enhancing performance with NVMe storage devices and other scenarios where bypassing the cache increases efficiency.
OpenZFS 2.3 also brings many bug fixes, Linux 6.11 kernel compatibility, support for longer file names/directories up to 1,023 characters, and other changes.
New specifically with today's OpenZFS 2.3-rc3 release besides more fixes is adding optional JSON output support for the most used OpenZFS commands. JSON output is now available for commands like zfs list, zfs get, zfs mount, zfs version, zpool status, zpool list, zpool get, and others for those wanting to more easily parse the output of ZFS/Zpool commands.
More details on the new JSON additions to OpenZFS 2.3-rc3 via this pull.
Downloads and more information on the OpenZFS 2.3-rc3 changes at large via the release announcement.
