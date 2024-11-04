To clear up the ever-growing stack of laptops, I recently bought a TOUPUWAN 30-Slot Laptop/Tablet Storage Cart. This laptop/tablet storage cart can accommodate 32 devices in total while slots for up to 30 laptops/tablets 16.3-inches in size. It does have built-in power strips as well to easily facilitate charging of the devices while securely stored away but for my purposes I was just looking for something to better organize the mess of laptops I only occasionally pull out when running new Linux laptop benchmarks.

When shopping for options for a laptop storage cart to handle ~30+ devices, I ended up settling on the TOUPUWAN B09WVGVTRG cart. There are several different TOUPUWAN storage carts available via Amazon for varying laptop/device capacities, slightly different locks, and color choices. Leading me to the TOUPUWAN B09WVGVTRG model was its price of $319 USD compared to some laptop storage carts easily costing twice as much or more.

Another factor in deciding on this TOUPUWAN storage cart was that this 97 pound (~44kg) cart ships fully-assembled aside from the push bar and casters needing to be installed... Much easier and quicker to setup than some other laptop storage carts requiring assembly.

For my purposes the built-in power strips for charging don't mean much but for those interested in charging their devices while stowed away, this cart can handle the devices in 30 slots as well as two additional devices on the top shelf.

There is a door on the rear of the storage cart too for easy access to the power plugs and managing any of the cabling.

There are also ventilation holes on the sides of the TOUPUWAN storage cart for ensuring sufficient ventilation. Though in my case I may end up adding a filter or taping them over to prevent dust as I'm not going to be charging any of the devices while in storage.

This laptop storage cart does have a basic lock for securing the contents... Not anything burglar-proof but for some basic level of security. The casters on this cart are quite solid and reliable that I have no concerns moving the cart while fully loaded.

So far this laptop storage cart is serving its purpose well... Clearing up a dozen or so laptops off my wooden butcher block desks while being much easier to organize rather than stacking the excess devices. Similarly, another dozen or so laptops that had been taking up space in cabinets now much better organized with this TOUPUWAN laptop storage cart.

The only downside I've encountered so far with this TOUPUWAN cart is that there was some damage to the top/side of the unit during shipping. But the damage was overall minor and fortunately is located on the back top corner of the cart rather than the front. If you primarily have very large laptops, you may also run into size constraints with this storage cart. Of all the laptops in my lab, the only one that was too long for fitting within the storage cart was the Framework Laptop 16.

For the price at around $319 USD I haven't seen a more well built, fully-assembled metal storage cart to handle ~30 tablets/laptops. So while just a quick review for helping those that may be in a similar position, so far I am satisfied with it.

Those interested can find this laptop storage cart on Amazon.com (affiliate link).