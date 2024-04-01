Steam On Linux Use Increases - Moves Closer To 2%, AMD CPU Linux Use Hits 72%

No, nothing to do with April Fools' Day, but the Steam Survey results are out for March 2024 and they put the Steam on Linux use inching up -- back closer to the Linux gaming highs of around 2%.

In January 2024 the Steam Linux use came in at 1.95% after being in the ~1.9% range the several months prior. But then for February the Steam on Linux use fell by 0.19% to a 1.76% marketshare. But thre was a 7.6% spike in Simplified Chinese use that jive with prior Steam Survey results that skew in favor of older Windows (Windows 10) and typically throw off the metrics a lot.

Now the March numbers are out this evening and put Linux up at 1.94%, a 0.19% increase over February and just shy of the 1.95% in January. Windows is at 96.67% and macOS at 1.38%.

Steam March survey results for OS


The March results don't show any decrease in Chinese use but rather a 0.59% increase while English gained by 0.42% over the month prior: Simplified Chinese at 33.43% to English users at 32.54% and then Russian gamers at 8.36%.

Steam March survey results for Linux use


When digging into the Linux numbers, Valve's SteamOS Holo platform used by the Steam Deck accounts for 44.22% of Linux gamers, a 0.67% increase over the month prior.

Steam March survey results for Linux CPU use


Of Linux gamers, AMD CPU use grew by another 0.61% to a 72.10% marketshare compared to Intel at 27.9%. The Steam Deck is using a custom AMD APU that helps out in part the larger AMD Linux CPU use. For Windows gamers on Steam, Intel has a 68.74% marketshare for March.

Steam March survey results for Linux GPU use


AMD GPU use among Linux gamers continues to dominate on Steam due to the Steam Deck using integrated Radeon graphics and the AMD Radeon graphics being popular in general for their good open-source and upstream driver support. Under Windows, the GeForce RTX 3060 remains the most common graphics card.

Those wanting to dig through all the Steam Survey results in full for March 2024 can find all of the new data up on SteamPowered.com.
