Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%

With the start of a new month comes the Steam Survey results for the month prior. For January 2024, the reported Steam on Linux marketshare continued falling just short of the 2% threshold.The Steam on Linux marketshare per Valve's official survey put it at 1.97% for December after hitting 1.91% in November -- continuing a slow upward trajectory seen in recent months thanks to the ongoing success of the Linux-powered SteamOS / Steam Deck. There's been an upward climb thanks as well to how great Steam Play has been working out for enjoying Windows games on Linux, aside from the outlier months where the Chinese marketshare happens to vastly impact the Steam Survey results overall.

For January 2024, the Steam on Linux marketshare came in at 1.95%, or a decline of 0.02%... May very well be noise or just seasonal changes in (Linux) gaming use post-holidays. Meanwhile macOS fell by 0.09% that now puts macOS at a 1.54% marketshare to Linux's 1.95% and then Windows up at 96.5%.

When pulling up the Linux-specific data, SteamOS Holo climbed by 1.6% to 42.12% for being the most popular Linux distribution in use.

The GPU metrics for Linux also reaffirm around 42~43% of Linux gamers are currently doing so via Valve's Steam Deck.