Steam On Linux At Nearly 2% For Ending Out 2023
The Steam Survey results are out for December 2023 and the Linux gaming marketshare is at nearly 2%.
In November Steam on Linux climbed to 1.91% and for ending out 2023 it's up to 1.97%. Over the course of 2023, the Steam on Linux marketshare has been jumping around the 1~2% area with the continued success of Valve's Steam Deck powered by their Arch Linux based Steam OS.
The December numbers show a 0.06% increase for the Linux use along with a 0.1% rise for macOS while Windows receded by 0.16%.
When pulling up the Linux-specific numbers, Steam Deck / SteamOS use continues to command around 40% of the Linux numbers.
The December numbers don't show any major shifts in Linux use or at large, unlike some months where there's been some wild swings around reported Chinese use. In any event those after the new data from Valve can find the survey page with all the fresh data.
We'll see if Steam on Linux manages to re-cross the 2% threshold in January.
