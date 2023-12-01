Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

The November results are out tonight and it shows a 0.52% gain up to 1.91%... Still not to the recent July high, but reverses the trend of Linux declining on a percentage basis.

In the months that saw Linux marketshare declining marked big rises in Windows 10 use and the Chinese language support, both of which tending to indicate large influx of Chinese users. For November there's a big reversal on that front: Windows 10 64-bit use fell by 12.95% with Windows 11 64-bit use gaining 11.5%... Simplified Chinese use fell by nearly 20% for the month of November.

Driving down into the Linux-only numbers show around 43% of Linux gamers are doing so using Valve's SteamOS.

The Linux GPU numbers confirm that the 43% SteamOS use is indeed coming from Valve Steam Deck use. Last month Valve also launched the exciting Steam Deck OLED model, to which I'm still wrapping up my performance tests.