Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November

Steam on Linux enjoyed a various nice boost in popularity during the course of November at least as it concerns Valve's Steam Survey.October saw the Steam Survey results indicate a 0.24% drop to 1.39% after September dropped 0.19% to 1.63% while August was a 0.14% regression to 1.84% . That was after a number of gains in marketshare with Steam on Linux hitting 1.96% in July before falling in the months since.

The November results are out tonight and it shows a 0.52% gain up to 1.91%... Still not to the recent July high, but reverses the trend of Linux declining on a percentage basis.

In the months that saw Linux marketshare declining marked big rises in Windows 10 use and the Chinese language support, both of which tending to indicate large influx of Chinese users. For November there's a big reversal on that front: Windows 10 64-bit use fell by 12.95% with Windows 11 64-bit use gaining 11.5%... Simplified Chinese use fell by nearly 20% for the month of November.

Driving down into the Linux-only numbers show around 43% of Linux gamers are doing so using Valve's SteamOS.

The Linux GPU numbers confirm that the 43% SteamOS use is indeed coming from Valve Steam Deck use. Last month Valve also launched the exciting Steam Deck OLED model, to which I'm still wrapping up my performance tests.

Between the Steam Deck use and desktop Linux gamers, Steam on Linux gamers are predominantly using AMD CPUs with 70% adoption to Intel at a 30% marketshare.The November Steam Survey results in full can be found via SteamPowered.com . Long story short, Linux use is back up to around 2% now that the Chinese influx has receded or Valve has otherwise altered the survey behavior.