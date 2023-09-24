Steam On Linux Percentage Dips Further In September, AMD Powers 70% Of Linux Gamers

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

After Steam on Linux usage topped to nearly 2% in July with the phenomenal success of the Steam Deck and with greater marketshare than Apple macOS, in August it took a dip and now the September numbers are out and points to a second consecutive month of the Linux percentage receding.The September 2023 numbers for the Steam Survey were published a few minutes ago and put Linux at a 1.63% marketshare, a 0.19% dip compared to the month prior. Granted, on an absolute basis the Steam on Linux marketshare may be doing well depending upon the month-over-month growth rate of Steam overall... The September numbers meanwhile show macOS losing another 0.14% and now down to 1.43% while Microsoft Windows has a dominant 96.9% marketshare.

When pulling up the Linux specific numbers, the Steam survey shows SteamOS Holo -- the OS powering the Steam Deck -- as losing 1.14% marketshare to Arch Linux gaining 0.4%, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS ticking up by 3.58%, etc. As for why the Linux percent receded, the Steam Simplified Chinese use picked up by another 5% this past month that tends to correlate more with Windows users. It also wasn't until the end of September that Valve released Counter-Strike 2 and provided a native Linux build for gamers interested in CS2.

Further confirming a decrease in the Steam Deck percentage of Linux gamers is AMD Van Gogh as the most popular for Linux gamers pulling back by 1.16%. But the Van Gogh APU still holds a strong 43% marketshare among Linux gamers.

On a CPU basis, Steam Linux gamers still are 70% with AMD processors to Intel with 30%, driven in large part by Steam Deck owners.