Mesa 24.3-rc1 Released With Big Improvements For AMD Radeon & Intel Graphics

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 November 2024 at 08:34 PM EST. Add A Comment
The belated first release candidate of Mesa 24.3 is now available for testing of the upgraded OpenGL and Vulkan open-source drivers commonly used on Linux systems and elsewhere.

After missing the original mid-October branching and release candidate start, Mesa 24.3 was branched yesterday and the first release candidate issued today from that branch. This should mark the start of the weekly release candidates until Mesa 24.3 stable is ready to ship around the end of November or more than likely will end up being in December.

As outlined in the branching article there is a lot of new features in tow with Mesa 24.3. The Mesa 24.3 release delivers many Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver improvements, better Apple Silicon OpenGL and Vulkan driver support, numerous performance optimizations, enhanced Rusticl OpenCL capabilities, Vulkan FIFO support on Wayland, initial Intel Xe3 enablement for Panther Lake, the NVIDIA NVK driver is increasingly more capable, removal of the OpenMAX API, Gfxstream was merged, robust Lunar Lake and Battlemage Xe2 support, refinements to the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver code, Raspberry Pi 4/5 V3DV driver gets Vulkan 1.3 support, and many other improvements as detailed across dozens of articles on Phoronix.

For source code downloads and the very brief Mesa 24.3-rc1 release announcement today via the Mesa mailing list.
