GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released For Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 5 November 2024 at 04:26 PM EST.
The long elusive GIMP 3.0 image editor that is a free software alternative to Adobe Photoshop has finally reached the release candidate phase of development.

We've been talking about this GTK3-upgraded GIMP 3.0 release for a decade now and it's finally approaching the long-awaited release... As of yesterday, GIMP 3.0 RC1 was tagged.

GIMP 3.0 RC1 Git tag


GIMP 3.0 RC1 has been released as the first release candidate to GIMP 3.0. While tagged yesterday, there hasn't been any announcement yet posted to GIMP.org but those wanting to roll it from source can grab it via GIMP's Git with the GIMP_3_0_0_RC1 tag.

GIMP 2.99 snapshot


GIMP 3.0 moves to the GTK3 toolkit and has a plethora of improvements and new features built up over the years of development. Here's to hoping it won't be too much longer before seeing GIMP 3.0 stable.
