Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 November 2024 at 10:34 AM EST. 6 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Redox OS open-source Rust-based operating system project is out with their newest monthly development update.

Some of the progress made over the month of October on this original Rust-based open-source operating system include:

- RISC-V is now a supported target for Redox OS. Andrey Turkin and Jeremy Soller have been working a lot recently on the RISC-V support and have gotten it to the point of running Redox OS with a desktop under the QEMU emulator.

- The Raspberry Pi 4 is now booting Redox OS. It gets to the login screen but still USB support and other features are to be completed.

- Redox OS has ported over the COSMIC Store:

Redox OS COSMIC Store port


- Various ACPI driver updates.

- The pkgar package format is now enabled by default.

- LuaJIT and other software has been ported over to Redox OS.

More details on the latest Redox OS development accomplishments via the Redox-OS.org blog.
