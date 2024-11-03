Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4

The Redox OS open-source Rust-based operating system project is out with their newest monthly development update.Some of the progress made over the month of October on this original Rust-based open-source operating system include:- RISC-V is now a supported target for Redox OS. Andrey Turkin and Jeremy Soller have been working a lot recently on the RISC-V support and have gotten it to the point of running Redox OS with a desktop under the QEMU emulator.- The Raspberry Pi 4 is now booting Redox OS. It gets to the login screen but still USB support and other features are to be completed.- Redox OS has ported over the COSMIC Store:

- Various ACPI driver updates.- The pkgar package format is now enabled by default.- LuaJIT and other software has been ported over to Redox OS.More details on the latest Redox OS development accomplishments via the Redox-OS.org blog