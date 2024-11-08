Wine 9.21 Brings DirectPlay Network Enhancements, I/O Completion Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 8 November 2024 at 07:08 PM EST. 2 Comments
WINE
Following a one week delay, Wine 9.21 has been released as the latest development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux and other operating systems. We are also closing in on the approaching Wine 10.0 stable release.

Wine 9.21 delivers more DirectPlay improvements, I/O completion fixes, expanded format coverage for Direct3D 9, and more.
- More support for network sessions in DirectPlay.
- Header fixes for C++ compilation.
- I/O completion fixes.
- More formats supported in D3DX9.
- Various bug fixes.

Wine 9.21 delivers 16 bug fixes from implementing the sort.exe command to game crash fixes to other game issues being resolved.

Downloads and more details on Wine 9.21 via WineHQ.org.

Wine 10.0 is aiming for a mid-January release and for that to happen after the Wine 9.22 release in two weeks will then be the Wine 10.0-rc1 release in early December rather than Wine 9.23. The release candidates will continue until Wine 10.0 is ready for release around the middle of January per its usual stable release regiment.
