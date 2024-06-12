Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Valve Rolls Out Proton 9.0-2 With Many Fixes For Running More Games On Steam Play
In the one month since the Proton 9.0 stable release, many bug fixes have accumulated and enabling more Windows games to now run well under Linux. Games now running with Proton 9.0-2 stable that previously only worked with Proton Experimental include Alpha League, Battlezone Gold Edition (VR), Black Desert Online, FreestyleFootball R, Helldivers 2, Hero's Land, Iragon, SimCity 3000 Unlimited, and Warlords Battlecry III.
Proton 9.0-2 also gets controller support working within the game launchers of Clustertruck, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Tomb Raider: Legend, The Elder Scrolls V, and others.
Proton 9.0-2 also updates the bundled OpenVR, OpenXR, KVD3D-Proton, DXVK, DXVK-NVAPI, and Wine Mono versions. Plus there are dozens of bug fixes.
The full list of Proton 9.0-2 changes can be found via the Proton GitHub repository. Proton 9.0-2 is now available when next firing up your Steam Linux client.