Valve Rolls Out Proton 9.0-2 With Many Fixes For Running More Games On Steam Play

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 12 June 2024 at 03:24 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VALVE
Proton 9.0-2 is out this afternoon as the Valve/CodeWeavers downstream of Wine that powers Steam Play for running Windows games under Linux within the Steam client.

In the one month since the Proton 9.0 stable release, many bug fixes have accumulated and enabling more Windows games to now run well under Linux. Games now running with Proton 9.0-2 stable that previously only worked with Proton Experimental include Alpha League, Battlezone Gold Edition (VR), Black Desert Online, FreestyleFootball R, Helldivers 2, Hero's Land, Iragon, SimCity 3000 Unlimited, and Warlords Battlecry III.

Steam Deck


Proton 9.0-2 also gets controller support working within the game launchers of Clustertruck, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Tomb Raider: Legend, The Elder Scrolls V, and others.

Proton 9.0-2 also updates the bundled OpenVR, OpenXR, KVD3D-Proton, DXVK, DXVK-NVAPI, and Wine Mono versions. Plus there are dozens of bug fixes.

The full list of Proton 9.0-2 changes can be found via the Proton GitHub repository. Proton 9.0-2 is now available when next firing up your Steam Linux client.
1 Comment
Related News
Steam Deck Platform Driver In No Apparent Rush For Upstreaming Into The Linux Kernel
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1
Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes
Steam On Linux Changes The Default Scaling Factor For 4K Displays
Steam Deck Motion Sensors Being Worked On For Linux's HID-Steam Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Redox OS With COSMIC Apps Is Looking Quite Nice
Google Begins Upstreaming Fuchsia OS Support Into Mesa 3D
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS