Proton 9.0-1 Released With Many Improvements For Steam Play Linux Gaming

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 May 2024 at 01:17 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
Valve and CodeWeavers have announced the availability of Proton 9.0-1 as their Wine downstream that pulls in DXVK and VKD3D-Proton along with other changes and powers Steam Play for Linux desktop gaming and on the Steam Deck.

Proton 9.0-1 enables many more Windows games to work with Proton that previously only worked with Proton Experimental. Those newly-enabled games include: Dinogen Online, Photography Simulator Demo, George McGeehan Gamer Hero, The Finals, True Reporter. Mystery of Mistwood, Road to Vostok Demo, WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT, Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and Yuri’s Revenge, Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun and Firestorm, Aisling and the Tavern of Elves, Snares of Ruin 2, Insanity's Blade, and Bloody Walls.

Proton 9.0-1 also brings changes to make more games playable on high core count CPUs that previously exhibited issues, enabled NVAPI support by default for most games, updated the VKD3D-Proton and DXVK and DXVK-NVAPI versions added Steamworks SDK 1.59 support, and many game-specific fixes.

More details on the now-stable Proton 9.0-1 release derived from Wine 9.0 can be found via GitHub. Look for Proton 9.0-1 rolling out to Linux gamers with Steam shortly.
Add A Comment
Related News
SDL 3.1.2 Preview Prefers PipeWire Over PulseAudio, Fixes XWayland Mouse Warp
Godot's Vulkan Backend Seeing Better Performance, 10~20% Reduction In Frame Times
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
FEX-Emu 2404 Optimization Can Take Memcpy From 2-3 GB/s To 88 GB/s
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Proposed "LibGodot" Lets You Embed Godot Game Engine Into Other Apps
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes