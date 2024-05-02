Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Proton 9.0-1 Released With Many Improvements For Steam Play Linux Gaming
Proton 9.0-1 enables many more Windows games to work with Proton that previously only worked with Proton Experimental. Those newly-enabled games include: Dinogen Online, Photography Simulator Demo, George McGeehan Gamer Hero, The Finals, True Reporter. Mystery of Mistwood, Road to Vostok Demo, WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT, Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and Yuri’s Revenge, Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun and Firestorm, Aisling and the Tavern of Elves, Snares of Ruin 2, Insanity's Blade, and Bloody Walls.
Proton 9.0-1 also brings changes to make more games playable on high core count CPUs that previously exhibited issues, enabled NVAPI support by default for most games, updated the VKD3D-Proton and DXVK and DXVK-NVAPI versions added Steamworks SDK 1.59 support, and many game-specific fixes.
More details on the now-stable Proton 9.0-1 release derived from Wine 9.0 can be found via GitHub. Look for Proton 9.0-1 rolling out to Linux gamers with Steam shortly.