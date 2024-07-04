FEX 2407 Emulator For x86_64 Binaries On ARM Now Handles AVX/AVX2

This month's FEX 2407 release as the open-source emulator for running x86_64 binaries on AArch64 (64-bit ARM) is a big one with now handling AVX/AVX2.FEX 2407 can now handle running games and other applications relying on AVX/2AVX2 (Advanced Vector Extensions). Plus the emulator can now also handle FMA3, F16C, BMI1, BMI2, VPCLMULQDQ and VAES instructions! In turn this allows games like Metro Exodus and Crysis 3 Remastered to now run on ARM hardware with the new FEX release:

For efficient AVX emulation on ARM, 256-bit SVE is required. For other hardware, 256-bit instructions are decomposed into two 128-bit instructions. This path is less than ideal but at least allows AVX-enabled software to run.FEX 2407 also brings other fixes, performance optimizations, and other improvements to this stellar open-source project for opening up x86 software binaries to ARM efficiently. More details on the FEX 2407 release via FEX-Emu.com