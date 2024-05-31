Godot 4.3 Beta 1 Released With Native Wayland Support
The open-source Godot game engine has worked its way up to the Godot 4.3 Beta 1 milestone with some exciting achievements.
First up, for Linux gamers, there is finally native Wayland support all set! Godot 4.3 has Wayland support all ready to go -- 10 years after the support was first requested. This has been a lot of work but all the architecural improvements are now in place and as part of this was also work for enabling OpenGL ES driver support on desktop devices. Godot can be used with the "--display-driver wayland" beginning with Godot 4.3 for this Wayland support and the Godot Editor via its settings can also be set to use Wayland.
Meanwhile for Windows gamers, the Godot 4.3 game engine has an optional Direct3D 12 back-end for those preferring D3D12 over Vulkan or OpenGL.
Godot 4.3 is also bringing a "huge improvement" the pixel stability for pixel art games, various Godot Editor improvements, and multiple rendering improvements.
Downloads and more details on the Godot 4.3 Beta 1 release via the announcement on GodotEngine.org.
