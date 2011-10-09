Direct3D 8 Support "D8VK" Merged Into DXVK

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Direct3D 8 support by way of the D8VK project has now been merged into DXVK, the widely relied upon open-source software for mapping Direct3D 9/10/11 atop Vulkan that is used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton) for enjoying Windows games on Linux.More than one year after the merge request was opened for adding a Direct3D 8 front-end to DXVK via the D8VK code, the merge request landed today by Valve's Joshua Ashton.Various Direct3D 8 games can now be enjoyed with better performance thanks to this implementation atop the Vulkan API. This Direct3D 8 support is just over five thousand lines of new code for DXVK and expands the scope of the project to now covering Direct3D 8 / 9 / 10 / 11. The VKD3D-Proton project is what covers Direct3D 12 API support on Linux.This is good news for those wanting to enjoy older Direct3D 8 games on Linux with better performance and reliability. But then again WineD3D has been handling D3D8 era games quite well for Direct3D mapped on OpenGL. DirectX 8.0 as a reminder was introduced in late 2000 and went on to power games like Serious Sam: The FIrst Encounter, Max Payne, Star Wars: Starfighter, Grand Theft Auto III, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, and many other titles now hitting around the 20+ year mark.