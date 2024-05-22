Box64 0.2.8 Released With Support For 16K Page Size - Allowing Games On Apple Silicon

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 May 2024 at 05:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
Box64 is out as the newest version of this Linux user-space x86_64 emulator for running on ARM64 Linux devices. There is also an updated version of Box86 too for that x86 32-bit version on ARM.

Notable with Tuesday's release of Box64 0.2.8 is support for running Linux games on 16K page size systems. Notably this means Linux x86_64 games can now run on the Mac M1 and other Apple Silicon systems relying on a 16K page size for their kernel. Unity3D game engine titles and other games can now be played "with no issues" now.

In addition to the 16K page size support, there is support for DXVK on 32-bit games now with a change to enable Vulkan on Wine/WOW64 games. Box64 also can now run more Linux games on RISC-V systems and there is work underway on LoongArch support too.

Box64 logo


Downloads and more details on the Box64 0.2.8 changes via GitHub.

Box86 0.3.6 is also now available with faster DynaRec, wrapping more libraries and functions, reworking the X11 callback handling, x87 handling improvements, and other improvements and optimizations.
Add A Comment
Related News
The NTSYNC Driver For Wine/Proton Is "Broken" For Linux 6.10
Steam Deck IMU Support Submitted For Linux 6.10 Plus ASUS ROG Ally HID
SDL3 Adds PipeWire Camera Support
FEX 2405 Gets Close To Running Far Cry On ARM Linux Systems
Proton 9.0-1 Released With Many Improvements For Steam Play Linux Gaming
SDL 3.1.2 Preview Prefers PipeWire Over PulseAudio, Fixes XWayland Mouse Warp
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs