Box64 0.2.8 Released With Support For 16K Page Size - Allowing Games On Apple Silicon
Notable with Tuesday's release of Box64 0.2.8 is support for running Linux games on 16K page size systems. Notably this means Linux x86_64 games can now run on the Mac M1 and other Apple Silicon systems relying on a 16K page size for their kernel. Unity3D game engine titles and other games can now be played "with no issues" now.
In addition to the 16K page size support, there is support for DXVK on 32-bit games now with a change to enable Vulkan on Wine/WOW64 games. Box64 also can now run more Linux games on RISC-V systems and there is work underway on LoongArch support too.
Downloads and more details on the Box64 0.2.8 changes via GitHub.
Box86 0.3.6 is also now available with faster DynaRec, wrapping more libraries and functions, reworking the X11 callback handling, x87 handling improvements, and other improvements and optimizations.