Box64 0.2.8 Released With Support For 16K Page Size - Allowing Games On Apple Silicon

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Box64 is out as the newest version of this Linux user-space x86_64 emulator for running on ARM64 Linux devices. There is also an updated version of Box86 too for that x86 32-bit version on ARM.Notable with Tuesday's release of Box64 0.2.8 is support for running Linux games on 16K page size systems. Notably this means Linux x86_64 games can now run on the Mac M1 and other Apple Silicon systems relying on a 16K page size for their kernel. Unity3D game engine titles and other games can now be played "with no issues" now.In addition to the 16K page size support, there is support for DXVK on 32-bit games now with a change to enable Vulkan on Wine/WOW64 games. Box64 also can now run more Linux games on RISC-V systems and there is work underway on LoongArch support too.