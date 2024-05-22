Steam Deck Platform Driver In No Apparent Rush For Upstreaming Into The Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 May 2024 at 01:46 PM EDT. 8 Comments
VALVE
Back in February 2022 prior to the Valve Steam Deck being released, a Steam Deck Platform Driver was posted for the Linux kernel. Sadly, more than two years later, this driver still hasn't been upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel and it looks like it could still be months before it happens.

The Steam Deck platform driver for the Linux kernel is used for CPU/device fan controller, accessing the DDIC registers, battery temperature measurements, display-related settings, and USB Type-C event notifications.

Valve has been carrying a downstream version of this driver in their own kernel used by SteamOS and ships on the Steam Deck. But it's apparently not much of a priority for now getting it upstreamed.

Steam Deck


After being quiet on the mailing list for over a year, finally in late April a user asked about the state:
"I want to run the latest mainline kernels on the Steam Deck and came across some newer patches of yours (and others) in Valve's steamOS kernel that may(?) replace the ones from this thread. They seem to be required for properly handling input, thermals, etc on this device. I rebased and used them successfully on 6.9-rc5, and was curious what the status is of upstreaming these (e.g. as a V2 here)? It would be wonderful to have support for this device upstreamed."

To which the response by developer Andrey Smirnov was:
"There's no particular timeline I can give you. I'll probably try to push a new version of the driver in the next couple of months, but that's as committal as I can be."

Andrey Smirnov has been working for Valve going back several years on various SteamOS kernel changes and upstreaming. It looks though like it will still be some months potentially before the Steam Deck platform driver makes it into the mainline kernel for enhancing the upstream kernel support.
8 Comments
Related News
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1
Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes
Steam On Linux Changes The Default Scaling Factor For 4K Displays
Steam Deck Motion Sensors Being Worked On For Linux's HID-Steam Driver
VKD3D-Proton 2.12 Released With Initial Support For NVIDIA Reflex
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs