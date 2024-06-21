VKD3D-Proton 2.13 Brings OpenVR/OpenXR Interop & Performance Improvements

VKD3D-Proton 2.13 is now available as the newest version of this Direct3D 12 over Vulkan API translation later that is used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton) for accelerating D3D12 Windows games on Linux.

With VKD3D-Proton 2.13 is now support for Shader Model 6.8 min-spec features, interop for OpenVR / OpenXR on Proton, implementing VK_MESA_image_alignment_control to help with memory bloat on AMD Radeon drivers especially, a wide variety of bug fixes, and new performance optimizations.

Performance work in VKD3D-Proton 2.13 includes tweaking how ReBar is engaged for UPLOAD heaps, sub-allocating small image heaps, and improving performance with ROV when used with more complicated shader code patterns.

VKD3D-Proton 2.13 fixes help a number of different games, re-implements VK_NV_low_latency2, and has various other workarounds.

More details on all of the VKD3D-Proton 2.13 changes via GitHub.
