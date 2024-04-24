Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine's Wayland Driver Will Finally Set The Window Title
Since last year has been this bug report over the window title not being set when using Wine Wayland but it working fine with Wine on X11.
Baking since the end of February has been this merge request to to set the Wayland app-id from the process name so the window title is properly set. Finally it's landed and will be part of the Wine 9.8 bi-weekly development release for addressing this small but notable defect in the Wayland support.
Other ongoing Wine Wayland activities can be found via this merge request search.