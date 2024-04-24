Wine's Wayland Driver Will Finally Set The Window Title

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 24 April 2024 at 06:10 AM EDT. 3 Comments
WAYLAND
A small but notable patch was merged to upstream Wine overnight: the window title for application windows is now actually set under Wayland.

Since last year has been this bug report over the window title not being set when using Wine Wayland but it working fine with Wine on X11.

Baking since the end of February has been this merge request to to set the Wayland app-id from the process name so the window title is properly set. Finally it's landed and will be part of the Wine 9.8 bi-weekly development release for addressing this small but notable defect in the Wayland support.

Wine window title example


Other ongoing Wine Wayland activities can be found via this merge request search.
3 Comments
Related News
Niri 0.1.5 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds New Animations
Miracle-WM 0.2 Released For Mir-Based Wayland Compositor
Wayland Protocols 1.35 Introduces Alpha Modifier Protocol, Tablet-V2 As Stable
XWayland 24.1 RC Released With Explicit Sync, Improved Rootful & GLAMOR Optimizations
XWayland 24.1 Planned For Release Next Month With Explicit Sync & Other Features
Wayland 1.23 Planned For Release Around The End Of May
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"