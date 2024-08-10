Niri 0.1.8 Compositor Implements Gradient Borders, Output Management Protocol
Niri as a scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor inspired by PaperWM is out with a new feature release. Niri 0.1.8 is the new release out today and it also marks the project's one year birthday.
Niri 0.1.8 implements gradient border color spaces so it's now possible to have rainbow gradient borders and other gradient border capabilities.
Niri 0.1.8 also has key repeat support for all bindings, focus-follows-mouse improvements, support for the wlr-output-management protocol, wlr-screencopy v3 protocol support, PipeWire screencast fixes, and a variety of other new features and fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Niri 0.1.8 Wayland compositor release via GitHub.
2 Comments