Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 27 January 2024 at 03:27 PM EST. 11 Comments
WAYLAND
The newest Wayland compositor on the scene with its first stable release is Niri, a scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor inspired by the PaperWM GNOME Shell extesnsion.

The Niris v0.1 Wayland compositor positions all windows into an infinite horizontal strip that scrolls left and right. Niri v0.1 supports multiple monitors, mixed GPU systems, HiDPI displays, dynamic workspaces, screencasting support via the GNOME XDG Desktop portal, live-reloading configuration system, a configurable layout, and other features that are off to a good start for this compositor.

Here are some screenshots of Niri v0.1 in action provided by this open-source project:

Niri compositor


Niri compositor


Niri compositor


Niri v0.1 is available in source form as well as packages via community repositories for Fedora COPR, NixOS Flake, Arch Linux AUR package, and also a FreeBSD port. Downloads and more details on the Niri v0.1 release via GitHub.
11 Comments
Related News
Sway 1.9-rc1 Supports New Wayland Extensions & Better Rendering Performance
Wayland Protocols 1.33 Released With DMA-BUF Stable, Adds Transient Seat Protocol
XWayland Adds "-Output" Option For Better Rootful Fullscreen Control
Google Chrome Adds VA-API Video Acceleration On Wayland
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Lab Wayland Compositor 0.7 Released - Ported To wlroots 0.17
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements
Ceph Cluster Hits 1 TiB/s Using AMD EPYC Genoa + NVMe Drives
BFQ I/O Scheduler For Linux Sees Big Scalability Improvement