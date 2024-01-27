Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM

The newest Wayland compositor on the scene with its first stable release is Niri, a scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor inspired by the PaperWM GNOME Shell extesnsion.The Niris v0.1 Wayland compositor positions all windows into an infinite horizontal strip that scrolls left and right. Niri v0.1 supports multiple monitors, mixed GPU systems, HiDPI displays, dynamic workspaces, screencasting support via the GNOME XDG Desktop portal, live-reloading configuration system, a configurable layout, and other features that are off to a good start for this compositor.Here are some screenshots of Niri v0.1 in action provided by this open-source project:

Niri v0.1 is available in source form as well as packages via community repositories for Fedora COPR, NixOS Flake, Arch Linux AUR package, and also a FreeBSD port. Downloads and more details on the Niri v0.1 release via GitHub