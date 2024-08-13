Mir-Based Miracle-WM Updated Ahead Of Fedora Miracle Spin

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 13 August 2024 at 06:19 AM EDT.
WAYLAND
Miracle-WM as a reminder is a Wayland tiling window manager that is built atop Canonical's Mir. Miracle-WM also happens to be developed by a Canonical engineer, Matthew Kosarek. Miracle-WM is inspired by i3 and Sway but the main difference is turning to Mir to do the heavy lifting. Miracle-WM 0.3.1 was released on Monday as the project prepares for its Fedora Miracle Spin debut coming up.

While being developed by a Canonical engineer and using Mir that is closely associated with Ubuntu Linux, Miracle-WM is seeing some interest outside of Ubuntu as well. With Fedora 41 in October there is now a Fedora Miracle Spin coming as a Fedora ISO featuring Miracle-WM by default, similar to the Fedora spins for other alternative desktops.

Miracle-WM


In working toward that milestone, Kosarek yesterday released Miracle-WM 0.3.1 to fix "a number of tricky bugs" as well as refactoring its container system. Some further minor point releases are still to be expected in polishing up Miracle-WM for its Fedora Miracle Spin. Kosarek also presented at Flock to Fedora on this Mir-based Wayland compositor:


Those wishing to download the new version or learn more about the Miracle-WM 0.3.1 changes can do so via the project's GitHub.
