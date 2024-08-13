Weston 14.0 Alpha Brings New Wayland Compositor Features
The first alpha release of the Weston 14.0 reference Wayland compositor is now available with a handful of new features.
Marius Vlad of Collabora announced this morning the Weston 14.0 alpha release. Weston 14.0 is introducing initial hardware underlay support, configuration handling for output mirroring, PipeWire DMA-BUF enhancements, and a variety of fixes and other improvements.
The full list of changes for Weston 14.0 and more details on the alpha milestone can be found via today's release announcement.
The Weston 14.0 beta release meanwhile is expected next week, the release candidate the week after that, and Weston 14.0 stable compositor to be out in early September.
