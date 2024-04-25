Wayland 1.23 Alpha Released With OpenBSD Support & New APIs
As expected, the Wayland 1.23 Alpha release is now available as this next Wayland release looks to officially roll-out toward the end of May.
Simor Ser announced the Wayland 1.22.91 release today, which serves as the alpha milestone for Wayland 1.23. Wayland 1.23 is mainlining OpenBSD support, adds the ability to dynamically resize connection buffers, SHM v2 support, error logging improvements, various API additions, and other mostly minor refinements.
The Wayland 1.23 Alpha announcement sums up the highlights as:
- A mechanism to set the size of the internal connection buffer used by libwayland
- An enum-header mode for wayland-scanner to generate headers with only enums
- wayland-scanner now generates validator functions for enums on the server side
- Protocols can now indicate with a "deprecated-since" XML attribute that a request, event or enum entry is deprecated
- An API to set a name for a queue to aid debugging
- wl_client_get_user_data() and wl_client_set_user_data() to more easily attach custom data to a client
- OpenBSD support
- A wl_shm.release request for proper cleanup of this global
Wayland 1.23 will be the first new stable release in one year. Of course, the lack of change on the Wayland repository side isn't too surprising given that most of the interesting work happens within the various Wayland compositors directly, helper libraries like wl-roots and libweston, the Wayland Protocols repository, and other areas of the Linux graphics stack.
1 Comment