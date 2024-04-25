Wayland 1.23 Alpha Released With OpenBSD Support & New APIs

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 25 April 2024 at 01:14 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND
As expected, the Wayland 1.23 Alpha release is now available as this next Wayland release looks to officially roll-out toward the end of May.

Simor Ser announced the Wayland 1.22.91 release today, which serves as the alpha milestone for Wayland 1.23. Wayland 1.23 is mainlining OpenBSD support, adds the ability to dynamically resize connection buffers, SHM v2 support, error logging improvements, various API additions, and other mostly minor refinements.

WAYLAND_DISPLAY


The Wayland 1.23 Alpha announcement sums up the highlights as:
- A mechanism to set the size of the internal connection buffer used by libwayland
- An enum-header mode for wayland-scanner to generate headers with only enums
- wayland-scanner now generates validator functions for enums on the server side
- Protocols can now indicate with a "deprecated-since" XML attribute that a request, event or enum entry is deprecated
- An API to set a name for a queue to aid debugging
- wl_client_get_user_data() and wl_client_set_user_data() to more easily attach custom data to a client
- OpenBSD support
- A wl_shm.release request for proper cleanup of this global

Wayland 1.23 will be the first new stable release in one year. Of course, the lack of change on the Wayland repository side isn't too surprising given that most of the interesting work happens within the various Wayland compositors directly, helper libraries like wl-roots and libweston, the Wayland Protocols repository, and other areas of the Linux graphics stack.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine's Wayland Driver Will Finally Set The Window Title
Niri 0.1.5 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds New Animations
Miracle-WM 0.2 Released For Mir-Based Wayland Compositor
Wayland Protocols 1.35 Introduces Alpha Modifier Protocol, Tablet-V2 As Stable
XWayland 24.1 RC Released With Explicit Sync, Improved Rootful & GLAMOR Optimizations
XWayland 24.1 Planned For Release Next Month With Explicit Sync & Other Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"